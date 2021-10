LUBBOCK, Texas– The American Legion is starting up their annual Oratorical Contest, which Cooper High senior Max Simnacher, won a $1650 scholarship in last year. The contest consists of a single prepared speech topic related the United States Constitution with a length of 8 to 10 minutes, as well as an “Assigned Topic” that must consume 3 to 5 minutes of presenter’s delivery. Those interested can reach out to American Legion Commander, Rick Hadley at undefined hadleyrngr@gmail.com!