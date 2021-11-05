The Annual Holiday Extravaganza is back benefitting Meals on Wheels

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas– Greta Cullers and Ann Philpott of Community Christian Church joined us on on Trends and Friends to talk about the annual Holiday Extravaganza. The event is set for Friday Nov. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 96th and Indiana. Admission is free and the event features gift items and gift baskets, including: Baby baskets and blankets, pet baskets, mens/women’s/children’s baskets, christmas baskets, miscellaneous baskets, wreaths, a bake sale, jams, jellies and quilt raffles!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar