LUBBOCK, Texas—The Beach Boys announced actor, producer and musician John Stamos will join them for a string of shows in September as part of 2023 “America’s Band” Tour, including both the 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances at The Buddy Holly Hall on September 24. John Stamos has a longstanding connection with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985, when he played his first official show with the iconic band in Philadelphia. Stamos aimed to introduce the younger generation to the timeless music of The Beach Boys and prominently featured the band on Full House and his subsequent television shows. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band. Tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com or by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849.