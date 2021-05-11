The Betty M. Condra School for Education focuses on small groups and individualized instruction

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is focused on helping students achieve their potential in life by eliminating roadblocks to academic achievement, increasing self-esteem and encouraging the development of character and social-emotional skills. The Condra School provides students with the tools necessary for academic success and life skills that will allow them to excel in a traditional public-education setting.

The Condra School provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. Through multi-sensory instruction and within a supportive environment, The Condra School closes any gaps while allowing each child to move ahead in areas of strength. Using vigilant assessments, students get the appropriate instruction, modification and/or accommodations they need in order to maximize their academic performance. Students are empowered to advocate for their own educational needs and are prepared to transition to a traditional public school with success and confidence.