LUBBOCK, Texas— The Betty M. School for Education Innovation is ready for the new school year in their new location at 1421 9th street. This new location allows Condra School to better serve their growing school. The Condra school is focused on helping students achieve their potential in life by eliminating roadblocks to academic achievement, increasing self-esteem and encouraging the development of character and social-emotional skill. Visit their website for back-to-school information and more on their school, condraschool.com.