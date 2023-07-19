LUBBOCK, Texas—Visit Lubbock is hosting, along with the Texas Rangers, the Bicentennial Celebration for the Texas Rangers. This two-day event will be July 21 through 22; it is free to attend and open to the public. It will offer a meet and greet with the Texas Rangers, the Badges, Boots and Bling Gala, a concert with the Ray Johnston Band, and the Texas Rangers Classic clay shooting tournament. The Community Day on Friday will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and the gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. Find out more about this 200-year celebration of the Texas Rangers at texasrangers2023.org/coc or on Facebook at Texas Rangers 2023.