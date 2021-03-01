The Booker T. Washington Garden needs volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas - Burklee Hill is Giving Back to the Texas Boys Ranch of Lubbock! Join them Tuesday, March 2nd from 5-9 pm as they give back a portion of their sales from the evening to this amazing organization. Caring for neglected and abused children of Lubbock, and the South Plains, they are devoted to providing a loving environment to those who need it the most. You will help make it possible to provide counseling, tutoring, and other specialized services to each and every child at the Ranch and in their other programs. Enjoy live music with Spivey while wining and dining. Help Burklee Hill make a difference in a child's life.