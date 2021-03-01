The Booker T. Washington Garden needs volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council, 100 Black Men of West Texas, Voice of Hope Rape Crisis Center and South Plains Hunger Solutions invite the public to come out to the Booker T. Washington Garden. They use this garden to teach kids in the community lessons about relationships and learning but they also need volunteers and donations from the community to help run it! Even if you do not know much about gardening you can help! For more information check out the video above.
www.lbkrootshistoricalartscouncil.com
Their next workday is March 6th from 11 to 1pm.