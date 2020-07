LUBBOCK, Texas – The Brewery LBK can remain open because of the West Table but with the new executive orders from the governor, Two Docs Brewing Co. had to close down and only do to-go sales. So The Brewery LBK decided to step up and help them, putting at least one or two of Two Docs beers on tap at their place. Both breweries say it is important to do what you can to help others and the Lubbock community.