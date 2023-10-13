LUBBOCK, Texas— The annual cultural event presented by the Center for Global Understanding is Bollywood Nights. This event is open to the public with tickets and tables still available. Put on your bright colors and come out to celebrate the Indian culture in Lubbock. You will enjoy Indian food, dancing, and more. Find out more at https://bollywoodnights.eventbrite.com.
The Center for Global Understanding is hosting their annual cultural event, Bollywood Nights, on October 28
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: