LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s time for The Children’s Advocacy Center’s 6th Annual Purses for a Purpose Event. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains. This event is September 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can get more information and start your bidding on designer purses on their Facebook page: facebook.com/cacsp or call 806-740-0251.