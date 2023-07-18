LUBBOCK, Texas—It may not feel like Christmas outside, but it’s always a great time to shop local. The Christmas in July Sip & Shop at the YWCA of Lubbock is Saturday, July 22 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This free event will include more than 65 vendors with jewelry, baked goods, clothing, shoes, décor, soaps, candles, dog products and more. Plus, when you bring donations of school supplies, snacks or backpacks, you will receive raffle tickets to win fabulous prizes. These donations will be collected for the local non-profit, FOUND. The YWCA is located at 6501 University Avenue. Find out more on Facebook, Christmas in July Sip & Shop at YWCA.