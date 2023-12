LUBBOCK, Texas—For the past 67 years, the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department has hosted Santa Land and they are proud to continue the tradition. You and your family and friends can experience this Lubbock tradition at no cost through Thursday, December 21st, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Find out more on Facebook, Lubbock Parks and Recreation or at playlubbock.com.