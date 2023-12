LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to honor MLK Day than by being part of Habitat for Humanity’s Volunteer Project Day. On Monday, January 15, HH needs the community’s help. Everyone 18 years or older are welcome, skills or no skills. A big thanks to all the sponsors, including Reliant Energy. Show up in closed toe shoes and work clothes at 3502 East Dartmouth Street. For more information, lubbockhabitat.org.