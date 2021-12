LUBBOCK, Texas– The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is opening their doors to a Holly Jolly Cardinal Holiday event on Saturday, December 11th! From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the community is welcome to join in on a morning of holiday cheer with hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, Daniel Tiger and of course Holiday music! Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online ahead of the event. They will also be accepting donations of new and unwrapped books!