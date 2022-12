LUBBOCK, Texas— The Downtown AMBUCS has raised funds from team roping and a golf tournament to give back. There will be a Christmas Donation luncheon where they will give to Boys & Girls Club, WPS, CASA, Meals on Wheels and Girls & Boys Ranch. This event would not be possible without sponsors in the Lubbock and Levelland communities; plus H&S Pressure for being the golf tournament key sponsor. Find out more at abcrodeo.com or on their Facebook page: ABC Pro Rodeo