LUBBOCK, Texas—Jessica Garrett is hosting a Sip & Shop on Saturday, April 1 at Vintage Township. You can enjoy over 60 local vendors, food trucks with a food tent and wine by the glass or bottle with Oswald Vineyard. This is a family event. The Easter Bunny will be delivering 7,000 eggs for an Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Find out more on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3cJiYmF4b.