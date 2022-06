LUBBOCK, Texas— Where Lyfe Cuts, a new original work by Lubbock native Stephanie Johnson, will premiere at The Edge Theatre, 4228 Boston Ave June 17 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Johnson and produced by Nick Muniz, the play examines what happens when mental health goes unrecognized, unaddressed, and ignored. For tickets visit THE EDGE: A Company of Fine Artists Events | Eventbrite