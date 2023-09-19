LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Fall ya’ll! The Fall Sip & Shop at the YWCA of Lubbock is Saturday, September 23 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This free event will include more than 70 vendors with jewelry, baked goods, clothing, shoes, décor, soaps, candles, dog products and more. The first 50 shoppers will get a swag bag. The YWCA is located at 6501 University Avenue. Find out more on Facebook, Fall Sip & Shop at YWCA.