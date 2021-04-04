The Famous Slaton Bakery serving up delicious treats for Easter

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Slaton Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in the state. The Bakery started operations in 1923 when two local bakeries consolidated. Over the years the Bakery has been primarily a retail establishment, but in the early years it was also a wholesale bread factory. In fact, The Slaton Bakery introduced sliced hamburger and hot dog buns to the state of Texas, much to the dismay of the large bread companies, who soon followed with their versions of pre-sliced products. In the late 1940’s and 50’s came the advent of bread factories, which today supply all the supermarkets, and all but annihilated the mom and pop bakeries around the country. When you stop by their shop, you may want to check out their “museum” located in the dining room. Featured in there is an original display case filled with various, artifacts, that were used over the years in the Bakery.

Today The Slaton Bakery is a very respected bakery on the South Plains as well as most of the country. You can find the Slaton Bakery at 109 S. 9th Street, Slaton TX, or call (806) 828-3253.