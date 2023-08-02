LUBBOCK, Texas—This inaugural City-Wide Back 2 School Bash will provide families (first come, first serve) with backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items, and other resources. This is a free event that will take place Friday, August 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mahon Public Library, located at 1306 9th Street. This event will also include free haircuts for students, a car show, hot dogs cooked by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department, yard games, face painting, appearances by Cosplay characters (including Iron-man, Spider-Man, Hulk, and SpongeBob) and door prizes. The City-Wide Back 2 School Bash is a community and non-profit collaboration organized by lead agencies including: Amerigroup, Catholic Charities, Hub City Outreach Center, MCH Family Outreach, Saint Francis Ministries, First Care Health Plans, and South Plains Community Action Association.