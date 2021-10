LUBBOCK, Texas– The first North X Northeast Arts Festival is kicking off Saturday, October 16th and Friday, October 17th at the industrial space at 206 23rd Street! If you are into visual, performing and musical art you won’t want to miss out on this unique event! The festival is free and open to the public from 4 p.m. until midnight with an art auction taking place the following day! Pets are welcome and Lubbock Animal Services will be there with pups ready for adoptions!