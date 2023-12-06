LUBBOCK, Texas—The first of its kind, Tynsel & Twyne Wrapping Pop-up Event at Vintage Township Town Hall on December 10. Sip by indulging in the holiday spirit with unique refreshments available for purchase. As a token of appreciation, enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco. Shop the treasures offered by the exclusive local vendor “pop-up” shops! You have the choice to either personally wrap your gifts at the fun and unique wrapping stations or entrust them to the expert gift wrapping team for a touch of professional elegance. No charge to attend and a portion of the earnings will benefit the Inside Out Foundation. Find out more at ribbonedlbk.com or on Facebook, Ribboned LBK.