LUBBOCK, Texas — If you’ve been in Lubbock for a while, you’ll be excited to hear the Hallmark Store is back at 4930 South Loop 289, Suite 230. Folks said you can expect to find all sorts of things, like ornaments, bags, candles and of course, plenty of Hallmark cards to think of. People with the store also said that along with any item, big or small, that will help you remember a special moment for any season, you can also expect outstanding service.