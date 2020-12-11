The Haven Animal Care Shelter is collecting donations for the holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter is a non-profit foundation, established in 1977 by Dr. Brenda and Joe Wilbanks. The Haven ACS is a no-kill, non-profit animal sanctuary and is generally home to over 100 animals, primarily dogs and cats. The Haven ACS occupies a seven-acre property near Lubbock, TX. In addition to special needs animals such as those with chronic illnesses and the elderly, The Haven ACS shelters a wide variety of adoptable dogs and cats who are in need of good, loving homes. We encourage spay and neuter of household pets, provide educational programs for schools and community groups, and offer pet therapy programs to the community.