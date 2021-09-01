The Hub City Garden Tour 2021 Noon -6pm Sunday, September 5th

LUBBOCK, Texas – Take a drive on the Hub City Garden Tour of 6 locations on your own time throughout the Lubbock community on Sunday September 5th noon to 6pm. A map will be provided of the locations in your ticket booklet. That’s right I said ticket booklet. Just wait until you see them, amazing! Please take note – 🤺Guard it, put it in a safe place until the big day. This ticket booklet will need to be taken to each location to gain entrance.
What can I expect?
At each location there will be garden talks at set times. The times are listed in your ticket booklet- map out your day in advance. You will get to see a variety of gardening techniques from landscaping elements to veggies & fruits. Ranging from Aquaponics, Food Forest, Composting, Greenhouses, Ponds, Propagating, Catchment system, Irrigation system, Self-watering containers, garden art, garden construction, DIY, repurposed items, environmental elements that promote habitats for birds, insects & chickens. There will be Fall plants & art for sale. 
Where can I get tickets? You can pickup your tickets in advance for $15 at several locations around town or on the day of at the 6 locations for $20. Please see attached photos of ticket places.

