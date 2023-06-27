LUBBOCK, Texas—Have you been practicing your skills for the West Texas Shootout? You might win $10,000. There’s still time to sign up to take a shot and help a great cause at the 10th annual West Texas Shootout benefiting The Inside Out Foundation on Saturday, August 12 at Hub City Clays. A day of silent and live auctions, games, prizes, raffles, food, and free beer after you are done shooting. Reach out to the Inside Out Foundation for tickets and more information at 806-722-0750 or theinsideoutfoundation.org.