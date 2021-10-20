The Inside Out Foundation partners with local businesses for breast cancer awareness month

LUBBOCK, Texas– For years Vera Bradley has partnered with the Inside Out Foundation to help benefit their clients with 10% of purchases going back to the foundation. Vera Bradley recently released their holiday designs in blankets, robes and travel items that are the perfect gift this holiday season! The partnership is taking place at the West End location with 50% off the entire store. The Inside Out Foundation is also working with other local businesses like Mammies Metals and others who are benefiting the foundation! Watch the full video for more!