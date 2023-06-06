LUBBOCK, Texas—As environmental disasters increase, the International Code Council is stressing the importance of building codes to keep all of our structures, where we spend our everyday lives, both strong and safe. This segment features the Code Council President speaking on: ensuring building safety and improving sustainability-all with a focus on adopting modern building codes to ensure public safety. Find out more at iccsafe.org.
The International Code Council is working to keep our vital buildings strong in a changing environment.
by: Brandi Driggers
