LUBBOCK, Texas— The Junior League of Lubbock presents Holiday Happening 2023 beginning November 15 with their sneak peek night. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful life” and tickets go on sale October 16 on their website. All proceeds benefit their signature projects such as Spark, Kinds in the Kitchen and their new focus, elder care. Find out more on their website at www.jllubbock.com.