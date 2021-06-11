The Lavender Farms season opening this Saturday with a full list of activities and fun

SHALLOWATER, Texas – The Lavender Farms season opening is this Saturday, June 12th, from 10:00am-2:00pm! The lavender plants are looking beautiful and will have fresh cut bundles for you to purchase! Other products that you are going to love will be: Live plants Essential Oil, Lavender Lotion Lavender, Body Cream, Lavender Linen Spray, Hydrosol Spray, Lavender Soap, Dry Bud Sachets, T-shirts, Hats, Lemon-Lavender Cookies, and Lavender Lemonade. Come out and enjoy some yummy food from Farm To Fork of Lubbock , delicious dessert from Kurbside Sweets , and some refreshing wine from Burklee Hill Vineyards!