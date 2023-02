LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Christian High School is hosting their 12th annual Prom Queen event. This event will have dresses at no cost on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 28 and March 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The goal is for all girls to have more confidence and to feel beautiful. Drop off gently used dresses until February 28. Find out more on Facebook: Prom Queen Lubbock.