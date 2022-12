LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Artisan Collective is a collective curating artisan group to promote small businesses & artists in Lubbock. They are having a Winter Market on Sunday, December 4, from noon until 8 p.m. This unique shopping experience, just in time for the holidays, will be at Bella Vie Venue, 13603 Slide Road. Find out more and join their newsletter by reaching out on Facebook: The Lubbock Artisan Collective or on their website, thelubbockartisancollective.com.