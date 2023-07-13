LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Artisan Collective is a collective curating artisan group to promote small businesses & artists in Lubbock. They are hosting their Summer Market on Saturday, July 15 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. This will be a unique shopping experience, with more than 40 local vendors, giveaways, story time for the little ones and more. The first 100 shoppers get a free tote bag donated by California T’s and Jackalope Creative will be giving out free Lubbock Artisan Collective logo pins. Find out more and sign up for their newsletter by reaching out on Facebook: The Lubbock Artisan Collective or on their website, thelubbockartisancollective.com.