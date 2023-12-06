LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Artisan Collective is a collective curating artisan group to promote small businesses & artists in Lubbock. They are hosting their Winter Market on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9 at the YWCA at 6501 University Avenue. This will be a unique shopping experience, with several local vendors, giveaways, and more. The first 100 shoppers get a free tote bag. Find out more and sign up for their newsletter by reaching out on Facebook: The Lubbock Artisan Collective or on their website, thelubbockartisancollective.com.