LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Chorale is excited to present “Hometown Holiday” in collaboration with the West Texas Children’s Chorus on December 9 at 7:30 p.m.. “Hometown Holiday,” the Chorale’s final concert of the Fall 2023 season, will feature a diverse selection of traditional Christmas and holiday music that celebrates home as the place to be. The concert, conducted by TLC Artistic Director Dr. Alan Zabriskie, will take place Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseatlubbock.com or by calling 806-770-2000. Find out more at lubbockchorale.org.