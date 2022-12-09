LUBBOCK, Texas— On Sunday, December 11, The Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, “Messiah.” “Hansel’s ‘Messiah’ is a staple during the holiday season and a choir favorite. Members of our choir, and the community, can’t wait for this concert. It is sure to bring in the holiday spirit this Christmas season.” – Alan Zabriskie, Artistic Director of The Lubbock Chorale. The concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. Tickets can be purchased at selectaseat.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.