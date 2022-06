LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Lubbock Master Gardeners for the Second Annual Hub City Garden Tour. You will see a variety of ways of gardening methods, gardens and landscapes. Attendees will have access to all the gardens on the day of the tour. The event will take place Saturday, June 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online. https://lubbockmastergardener.org/gardentour/.