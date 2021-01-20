The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra announced the first concert of their 2020-2021 season, Encounters

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) announced the first concert of their 2020-2021 season, Encounters. The concert, titled Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, features violinist Philippe Quint and will be held on January 23, 2021, at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

This performance features violinist Philippe Quint, an internationally recognized multi-Grammy Award nominee. Highlights of Quint’s 2019-2020 season include performances with Baltimore Symphony, North Carolina Symphony, Bournemouth Symphony, Bochumer Symphoniker, Bilbao Symphony Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic, Singapore Symphony and Thailand Philharmonic.

Tickets for this concert are sold out. For more information about the LSO 2020-2021 concert season, contact the LSO office at (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org.

The LSO is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.