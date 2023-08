LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the 2023-2024 season is “Aretha: A Tribute”. This concert is Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Powerhouse vocalist, Capathia Jenkins will join LSO for this high energy concert. Purchase your tickets by calling 806-762-1688 or at lubbocksymphony.org.