LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Women’s Club is hosting Viva Las Vegas, a casino night experience on Friday, January 12. The evening will include an auction, live entertainment, food, wine and more. This event is open to the public and benefits the Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation. For event information and tickets, go to lubbockwomensclub.com or call 806-763-6448 by January 8.