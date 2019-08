LUBBOCK, Texas–If you’re looking for a unique gift, top of the line luggage or even some fabulous accessories, The Luggage Shop of Lubbock is your one stop shop. Take a look at this video to see all the great items they carry.

And, special thanks to The Luggage Shop for providing us with a beautiful bag. We’re calling it our Blessing Bag. So, watch the show everyday and let us be a blessing to you. Check out the video for more details.

For more on The Luggage Shop of Lubbock, click here.