LUBBOCK, Texas—The Matador can help you celebrate Texas Tech’s last home game this weekend. Make sure to shop their Freedom Collection game shirts to honor our troops. You can even get some Christmas shopping done with their gifts for all ages. The Matador has two locations, the corner of Broadway and University Avenue and 103rd Street and Quaker Avenue in The Reserve shopping Center. Find them at shopthematador.com or on Facebook and Instagram, Shopthematador.