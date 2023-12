LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a 12 Days of Christmas Sale at The Matador December 13 through 24 with 20% to 40% off select items. They have great gifts for the Red Raider fans including stocking stuffers, gift cards and more. Plus, the Red Raider bowl game shirts are arriving tomorrow. The Matador has two locations, the corner of Broadway and University Avenue and 3rd Street and Quaker Avenue in The Reserve Shopping Center. Find them at shopthematador.com or on Facebook and Instagram, Shopthematador.