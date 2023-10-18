LUBBOCK, Texas—The Mom Lounge is a cozy mom (and dad) hangout, a Montessori inspired play space for children, parent + me classes, and so much more. Owners, Anna and Mary, have created an atmosphere where you can sit back and relax with coffee, meet other moms, all while the little ones are playing in an educational setting. They also offer educational classes and a private party room that can be rented. They are located at 4414 82nd Street. You can also keep up with them on IG, Facebook @themomloungelbk or Themomlounge.com.