LUBBOCK, Texas – After serving the community for 16 years, The Mud Room is closing their location on 82nd street on Saturday because of the pandemic but they are asking for the communities help to come up with other ways to stay open. They also got a donation from the West End Chick-Fil-a, where if you come to the Mud Room this week to buy something you receive a free meal from Chick-Fil-a.