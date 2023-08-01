LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Hegde with the Obesity & Metabolic Health Laboratory in the Department of Nutritional Science joins us with more on their research. The research with a human adenovirus has led to a protein of a virus that could be developed into a drug to treat diabetes. The current approach is to advance research so that FDA approval can be obtained for conducting clinical trials for drug testing. Find out more at Obesity and Metabolic Health Laboratory, Nutritional Sciences, Texas Tech University, depts.ttu.edu/hs/ns/research/obesity_metabolic_health/index.php.