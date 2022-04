LUBBOCK, Texas — The Oddities Art Market brings Halloween in spring! This is an outdoor market that will have vendors, food trucks, music and so much more for you to go out and have a spooky time. You can find things from art prints, stickers, paintings, soaps, jewelry, etc. The Oddities Art Market will be on Saturday April 23rd from 5-10 p.m. at 408 Avenue J.