The Opening Act now out to give you a laugh this season

LUBBOCK, Texas - In partnership with the nine Lubbock County school districts, Lubbock Area United Way is recruiting volunteers for its 3rd Annual United We Read. Volunteers will read and help with activities in second-grade classrooms, including virtual classrooms, on November 5. Approximately 3,600 students are expected to participate in the event.

This year’s event feature’s Peter H. Reynold’s book The Word Collector. In the story, Jerome discovers the magic of the words around him and the power of words to connect, transform, and empower. Every student will receive a copy of the book and a craft to go along with the story.