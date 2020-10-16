The Opening Act now out to give you a laugh this season

LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are looking for a funny movie to stream or watch at Alamo Draft House you need to check out The Opening Act. It’s about Will Chu who is stuck in a thankless job while trying to pursue his true passion in life, becoming a stand-up comedian. When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road opening for his hero Billy G., the realities of life on the stage come crashing in. Between relentless hecklers, drunk comedy groupies and hard-to-impress morning radio DJs, things get off to a rough start. Even if he can learn from his idols and overcome the challenges, he’ll have to prove he has what it takes to make his dream a reality.