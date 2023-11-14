LUBBOCK, Texas—The Presidential Lecture and Performance Series at Texas Tech University is the host of a unique concert that is both music & visuals. The Queen’s Cartoonists is a 6-piece jazz band that matches live music to animation. This performance is made up of cartoons from the last 100 years all while the band plays recognizable classics as well as original compositions. This show is for all ages. Find out more at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu and Instagram and Facebook: @ttupresidentialseries. Tickets can be purchased at Select-A-Seat by calling 806-770-2000.