LUBBOCK, Texas—Those three famous words by Bob Barker, “come on down” are coming to Lubbock. The Price is Right Live will be at the Buddy Holly Hall on Friday, November 10. Bob Barker wanted everyone to have the opportunity to win big so he came up with the idea of bringing the show to the people across the country. If you have ever wanted to spin the big wheel, now is your chance. Ticket are on sale at buddyhollyhall.com.